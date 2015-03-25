 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Ramkumar Ramanathan causes upset in Antalya by beating Dominic Thiem

27 June 2017 05:39

Top seed Dominic Thiem was stunned by qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan in the second round of the Antalya Open.

Ramanathan is ranked more than 200 places lower than world number eight Thiem but was a convincing 6-3 6-2 winner in Turkey.

In the quarter-finals, the Indian will face Marcos Baghdatis, who beat Carlos Berlocq 6-4 3-6 7-5.

Third seed Fernando Verdasco was a 6-3 6-4 winner over Steve Darcis but eighth seed Martin Klizan retired at 6-6 in the opening set of his first-round clash with Marsel Ilhan.

Germany's Daniel Altmaier claimed the first ATP Tour win of his career with a 7-5 6-7 (8/10) 7-6 (7/5) victory over Victor Estrella Burgos.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one