Ramkumar Ramanathan causes upset in Antalya by beating Dominic Thiem

Top seed Dominic Thiem was stunned by qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan in the second round of the Antalya Open.

Ramanathan is ranked more than 200 places lower than world number eight Thiem but was a convincing 6-3 6-2 winner in Turkey.

In the quarter-finals, the Indian will face Marcos Baghdatis, who beat Carlos Berlocq 6-4 3-6 7-5.

Third seed Fernando Verdasco was a 6-3 6-4 winner over Steve Darcis but eighth seed Martin Klizan retired at 6-6 in the opening set of his first-round clash with Marsel Ilhan.

Germany's Daniel Altmaier claimed the first ATP Tour win of his career with a 7-5 6-7 (8/10) 7-6 (7/5) victory over Victor Estrella Burgos.

Source: PA

