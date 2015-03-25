Rain stops play on outside courts at Flushing Meadows

Wet weather forced the early cancellation of play on the outside courts on the second day of the US Open.

Only three matches had been completed when rain forced players off the uncovered courts at Flushing Meadows.

With poor weather forecast for the rest of the day, organisers announced just after 3.30pm local time that all remaining matches on the outside courts had been cancelled for the day.

Play continued under the roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium, where there were victories for world number one Karolina Pliskova and Naomi Osaka, who knocked out defending champion Angelique Kerber.

British number three Aljaz Bedene was one of the players affected, with his match against Russia's Andrey Rublev cancelled, and the pair will have to try again on Wednesday.

Source: PA

