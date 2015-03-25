 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Rain frustrates Willis and Broady at Wimbledon

27 June 2017 04:54

Rain washed out the all-British showdown between Marcus Willis and Liam Broady in the Wimbledon qualifiers on Tuesday.

Willis, 26, who memorably faced Roger Federer on Centre Court in the second round at the All England Club last year, was due to face compatriot and friend Broady in the penultimate qualifying round at Roehampton.

But play was suspended at around 1pm as the heavens opened in south-west London.

Broady, 23, is also looking for a return to Wimbledon having been beaten by Andy Murray in the first round last year.

Willis is currently the British number nine and ranked 374 in the world, 10 places higher than Broady, the national number 10.

The homegrown pair will have to try again on Wednesday, with the winner then facing either Illya Marchenko of Ukraine or German veteran Benjamin Becker for a place in the main draw.

Of the Brits who did manage to play on Tuesday morning 18-year-old Katie Swan, of Bristol, was beaten 6-3 5-7 6-0 by Uzbekistan's Nigina Abduraimova.

Hong Kong-born Tara Moore, 24, also tumbled out 7-5 6-2 to American Irina Falconi while Katy Dunne was forced off at 2-2 in the first set against Serbia's Ivana Jorovic.

Source: PA

