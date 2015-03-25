Rain causes havoc to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparations at Eastbourne

Novak Djokovic's preparations for Wimbledon were undermined on Tuesday when heavy rain caused play at Eastbourne to be cancelled.

The Serb, 30, had chosen to compete there for the first time in his pursuit of some momentum and confidence ahead of the coming Grand Slam, but was left frustrated almost as soon as his first-round match began.

He took the opening game against Canada's Vasek Pospisil and was leading 30-15 in the second when the rain started.

Play was then repeatedly postponed until, finally at 5pm, attempts to resume were abandoned until 10.30am Wednesday morning.

Source: PA

