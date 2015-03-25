 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Rain causes havoc to Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon preparations at Eastbourne

27 June 2017 05:24

Novak Djokovic's preparations for Wimbledon were undermined on Tuesday when heavy rain caused play at Eastbourne to be cancelled.

The Serb, 30, had chosen to compete there for the first time in his pursuit of some momentum and confidence ahead of the coming Grand Slam, but was left frustrated almost as soon as his first-round match began.

He took the opening game against Canada's Vasek Pospisil and was leading 30-15 in the second when the rain started.

Play was then repeatedly postponed until, finally at 5pm, attempts to resume were abandoned until 10.30am Wednesday morning.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one