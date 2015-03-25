Rafael Nadal recovers from set down once more to reach last 16 of US Open

Rafael Nadal had to fight back from a set down for the second successive match at the US Open.

The world number one has struggled to find anything like his best form in New York so far and, after his struggle against Taro Daniel in round two, it was a similar story against lucky loser Leonardo Mayer.

The Argentinian took the opening set on a tie-break and it was not until Nadal finally converted his 14th break point to lead 4-3 in the second that the Spaniard turned on the style.

Nadal won 16 of the final 21 games to clinch a 6-7 (3/7) 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory and a place in the last 16, where he will take on Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The 31-year-old said: "I'm very, very happy. It was a tough situation for a while, a set and break points against. I don't know how many break points I had before I converted the first one. But I was there mentally and I fought a lot and then I think I played better.

"At the end of the match I was hitting more forehands down the line, in the beginning I felt when I was hitting the forehand he had too many chances. This is something I need to fix."

Nadal has been out of sorts on the North American hard courts, losing to Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios in the build-up to Flushing Meadows.

Return of serve has been a particular problem for the Spaniard and he was made to pay for not taking his chances in the opening set against Mayer.

The world number 59 had never won a set in three previous matches against Nadal but grew in confidence and ruffled his opponent with the quality of his single-handed backhand.

Nadal played a poor tie-break and things might have turned out very differently had he not saved two break points in the fourth game of the second set.

Mayer seemed to sense an opportunity lost and began to make a lot more errors, although it took Nadal a while to capitalise.

After missing three break points in the following game, failing to make a return on any of them, the top seed finally took his fifth chance at 3-3, pumping his fist in celebration.

A running forehand winner gave Nadal the set, and Mayer was 3-0 down in the third before he won another game.

With the night-session crowd waiting outside in the rain for Roger Federer's clash with Feliciano Lopez, Nadal did his best to finish the match quickly.

But Mayer managed one final act of defiance, breaking the Nadal serve at 5-2 in the fourth set before the Spaniard took his second chance after three hours and 16 minutes.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.