 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Rafael Nadal keen to maintain level of play in Wimbledon's second week

09 July 2017 12:09

Rafael Nadal believes he can snatch a third Wimbledon title if he carries his first-week form into the business end of the tournament.

Champion in 2008 and 2010, Nadal has experienced some difficult years at Wimbledon since then and his days as a grass-court contender looked to be slipping away.

But the bustling Spaniard has played some sensational tennis in his opening three matches and faces Luxembourg veteran Gilles Muller on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

It would be a monumental upset were Muller to topple 31-year-old Nadal, who is three years his junior and a fellow left-hander.

And Nadal says the key to his success over the remainder of the tournament will be to avoid letting his level slip.

"I'm very aware of the fact I have a very serious rival in front of me, someone who's a specialist on this surface. I'm going to try to be courageous, aggressive and play well," Nadal said.

"If I were able to play at the same level I've played so far it would be very good.

"I have to try to reach that level, to try to maintain that level because evidently the level was very high."

Nadal is determined to protect his body, and as such only Roger Federer of the top 30 has played fewer tournaments over the past year.

'I've had the good fortunes of not needing to play every week," Nadal said.

"Whenever I've got to a competition I've considered it a special situation, because if you were competing every week it becomes a routine.

"On the one hand it's good that you give yourself more opportunities in the year, but on the other hand it loses the essence of going to compete and what it means."

His great rival, Federer, tackles Grigor Dimitrov on Monday in a match that pairs the Swiss seven-time Wimbledon winner with a player so often likened to him, albeit without the same level of success.

Dimitrov is poised to surge back into the top 10 after almost two-and-a-half years outside the elite, and says he will relish being involved on fourth-round day.

"I really appreciate it. I cherish it. But my job is far from over," Dimitrov said.

And he has no fear of Wimbledon's premier show court, which will stage his clash with Federer.

"I've only played on big courts here. I'm pretty pleased with that," Dimitrov said.

"I'm not going to shy away from Centre Court. I've played there before, I've won. I know my way now to the Centre Court, which is great, not like the first time I walked out."

Dimitrov defeated Andy Murray on Centre three years ago, suggesting his confidence is not misplaced bravado.

"I'm just excited. I'm not hiding it," Dimitrov said. "I appreciate being in that second week. You know, my goal, ultimate goal, is always to win Wimbledon."

Federer, who has been bothered by a cold, may need to be 100 per cent healthy to fend off the Bulgarian.

"Yeah, he's in the prime of his career you would think right now," Federer said. "I expect that every time I have played him he has become better. I expect the same on Monday."

Novak Djokovic tackles France's Adrian Mannarino, defending champion Murray plays another Frenchman in Benoit Paire, and last year's runner-up Milos Raonic goes up against German Alexander Zverev.

Austrian Dominic Thiem faces off against Czech Tomas Berdych, Roberto Bautista Agut will have his hands full against Marin Cilic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's conqueror Sam Querrey has a tricky assignment against South African Kevin Anderson, a match where serve should be king.

As for who will be the eventual king of Wimbledon, Monday's thinning-out of the draw should provide one or two more fresh clues.

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to the Lions

How Twitter reacted to the Lions' draw against New...

The British and Irish Lions drew 15-15 with New Zealand in the third and final Test in Auckland, with the series finishing 1-1.

Feature Remembering the Lions

Remembering the Lions' only previous Test series d...

The British and Irish Lions' 15-15 draw with New Zealand secured only the second ever tied Test series in the touring side's illustrious history.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions and world champions New Zealand fought out a drawn Test series after they shared the

Feature 5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku

5 things you might not know about Romelu Lukaku...

Manchester United have agreed a fee with Everton for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku.

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.