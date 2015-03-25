 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Rafael Nadal brushes aside Dominic Thiem to reach French Open final

09 June 2017 07:54

Rafael Nadal is one win away from an unprecedented 10th title at the French Open after dominating his semi-final against Dominic Thiem.

Thiem went into the match fresh from his stunning upset of defending champion Novak Djokovic and looking for a second successive win against Nadal.

But Philippe Chatrier is the Spaniard's stage and Thiem found Nadal a very different opponent to the one he met at the Italian Open in Rome last month.

Nadal was simply far too good and heads into Sunday's final against Stan Wawrinka having not dropped a set in the tournament after a 6-3 6-4 6-0 victory.

The pair did not step begin their match until gone 6pm after Wawrinka's epic five-set victory over Andy Murray.

There had been speculation about whether they would be able to finish on Friday but that did not prove to be a problem.

After reaching the semi-finals here last year, Thiem has really come of age this season, with only Nadal having a better clay campaign.

The 23-year-old Austrian had also reached the last four without dropping a set and broke serve in the opening game.

That was to be the only time he was ahead. Nadal reeled off four straight games, soaking up Thiem's power and returning it with interest.

Time and again Thiem threw everything he had at Nadal but there was no way past.

Thiem did well to stay as close as he did in the first and second sets but by the third Nadal was completely unstoppable.

The 31-year-old has lost just 29 games in six matches, only one fewer than the Open era record held by Bjorn Borg in 1978.

Source: PA

Feature What XI could you put together from the Premier League

What XI could you put together from the Premier Le...

Premier League clubs have released their retained lists, naming the players who are staying and going this summer.

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs