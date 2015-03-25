Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray turn on the style at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2014 after the Spaniard cruised past American Donald Young in straight sets.

Nadal endured a second-round loss to Dustin Brown in 2015 and missed last year's tournament through injury, but his bid to secure a 16th grand slam title this fortnight was never put in danger on Centre Court.

He needed just over two hours to see off Young 6-4 6-2 7-5 and the world number two will now face the talented Russian Karen Khachanov for a place in the last 16.

"It was a good match again, almost all the time more or less under control," Nadal said.

"It's true that in the third I served a little bit worse. B ut in general terms, I am happy. I played well."

As Nadal left to rapturous applauds, he received an unusual request for an autograph as one adoring fan asked him to sign his prosthetic leg.

"It was already off," Nadal said. "I don't know if he took it off at that moment or not."

Asked if it was the strangest autograph he had ever signed, Nadal said with a smile: "Probably not."

Defending champion Andy Murray made short work of former giant-killer Brown to keep his Wimbledon title defence on track.

The world number one showed no signs of the hip problems which hindered his build-up to Wimbledon in a routine 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over his dreadlocked opponent from Germany.

Murray was joined in round three by seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, a 7-6 (7/2) 6-4 7-5 winner over Germany's Florian Mayer.

"I was serving really good today, I hit a lot of aces and my serving percentage was also quite good," said Cilic.

"I think that first set tie-break I played extremely good and just put pressure on him."

Kei Nishikori, the ninth seed from Japan, dropped a set against Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky but still ran out a 6-4 6-7 (7/9) 6-1 7-6 (8/6) winner.

Two-time semi-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, seeded 17th this year, claimed a 6-1 7-5 6-2 victory over Simone Bolelli of Italy.

"I think I can play even better," said Tsonga. "And I have to if I want to do better in this tournament."

But Tsonga's fellow Frenchman Lucas Pouille, the 14th seed, was a surprise 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (7/5) 3-6 6-1 loser to Jerzy Janowicz of Poland.

Gilles Muller of Luxembourg came through a marathon five-setter 9-7 in the decider against Czech Lukas Rosol and the 16th seed will face Britain's Aljaz Bedene in round three.

Daniil Medvedev was forced to apologise after a bizarre end to his tournament.

The Russian, who beat fifth seed Stan Wawrinka in round one, lost 6-4 6-2 3-6 2-6 6-3 to Belgian Ruben Bemelmans and then proceeded to throw money at the umpire's chair in an apparent display of dissent.

Source: PA

