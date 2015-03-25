Rafa Nadal targeting Wimbledon success after completing La Decima

Rafael Nadal set his sights on Wimbledon and Andy Murray's world number one ranking after surging to an unprecedented 10th French Open title.

The Spaniard is the first man to reach double figures at a single slam and, if he continues to play like this, then Margaret Court's all-time record of 11 titles, set at the Australian Open, looks certain to fall.

Nadal was at his most masterful on the stage he has made his own and needed just two hours and five minutes to beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1.

The 31-year-old lost only 35 games in seven matches and won the title without dropping a set for the third time.

Nadal is well out in front in the yearly standings and could take over from Murray at the top of the rankings after Wimbledon, depending on results in SW19.

"I am playing well," said Nadal. "I am in a good position. I just won the most important event of the year for me.

"Winning these kind of titles, then you have chances to become any number on the ranking. If I am able to keep playing well, why not?"

Nadal will be back in action in the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in a week's time, and his success here potentially bodes well for the grass.

The only previous two times in which Nadal has won the French Open without dropping a set, in 2008 and 2010, he has gone on to win Wimbledon.

The Spaniard has struggled at the All England Club in recent years, winning only five matches since 2011, with his physical difficulties taking their toll.

He said: "There has been a while since I played a very good Wimbledon. It's true that after 2012 what happened with my knees has been tougher and tougher to compete on grass for me.

"I love grass, everybody knows. And I miss playing well at Wimbledon. So I hope that my knees hold well and I can have the preparation that I really need and the preparation that I wanted.

"If I feel healthy during Wimbledon, then probably I'm going to have my chances to play well."

Since winning his maiden Roland Garros title on his debut in 2005, Nadal has only failed to take home the trophy on three occasions - in 2009 when he lost to Robin Soderling, in 2015 when he was beaten by Novak Djokovic and last year when he had to pull out because of a wrist injury.

The tournament honoured its greatest champion with a video montage showing highlights of all Nadal's 10 titles.

"In 2005, I thought in 2017 I'd be fishing on my boat in Majorca," he said. "I didn't really think I'd have such a long career and win so many tournaments.

"So this video was very special. It showed great moments of my career. And back then, of course, I couldn't even think for a second that this would ever happen to me."

Source: PA

