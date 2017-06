Moldova's Radu Albot beat second seed Paolo Lorenzi of Italy 6-3 6-4 in the second round of the Antalya Open on Wednesday.

Albot will face another Italian in the quarter-finals on Thursday after Andreas Seppi beat Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany defeated wildcard Marsel Ilhan of Turkey 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/5).

Altmaier will face Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the last eight after his 6-3 3-6 7-6 (7/2) defeat of Spain's David Ferrer.

Source: PA

