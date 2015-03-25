Qualifier Zarina Diyas claims quarter-final spot in Tokyo

Kazakh qualifier Zarina Diyas shocked second seed Shuai Zhang to reach the quarter-finals of the Japan Open in Tokyo.

The world number 100 proved too good for an opponent ranked 72 places above her, breaking four times on her way to a comfortable 6-4 6-2 win.

American Christina McHale was too strong for Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, winning 6-1 6-1 in just 53 minutes.

Croatian qualifier Jana Fett beat Jana Cepelova of Slovakia 6-0 6-3, while there were also wins for China's Wang Qiang and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

Source: PA

