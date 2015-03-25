 
Qiang Wang makes early exit from Hua Hin Championships

06 November 2017 09:24

Chinese top seed Qiang Wang crashed out in round one of the Hua Hin Championships in Thailand.

Wang, the world number 45, was beaten by 7-5 3-6 6-4 by Russia's Ksenia Lykina.

Britain's Naomi Broady, seeded eighth, was also a first-round casualty after a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Ipek Soylu of Turkey.

Fourth seed Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei is through, along with Austrian Barbara Haas, Czech Marie Bouzkova and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

But seventh seed Misaki Doi of Japan tumbled out 6-4 6-2 to Russia's Irina Khromacheva.

At the Limoges Open in France, Monica Niculescu was a 6-3 7-5 winner over fellow Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru.

Home hope Manon Arcangioli lost 7-6 (7/1) 7-5 to Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine while there were also wins for Basak Eraydin, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Anna Blinkova and Antonia Lottner.

Source: PA

