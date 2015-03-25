Qiang Wang makes early exit from Hua Hin Championships

Chinese top seed Qiang Wang crashed out in round one of the Hua Hin Championships in Thailand.

Wang, the world number 45, was beaten by 7-5 3-6 6-4 by Russia's Ksenia Lykina.

Britain's Naomi Broady, seeded eighth, was also a first-round casualty after a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Ipek Soylu of Turkey.

Fourth seed Su-Wei Hsieh of Taipei is through, along with Austrian Barbara Haas, Czech Marie Bouzkova and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

But seventh seed Misaki Doi of Japan tumbled out 6-4 6-2 to Russia's Irina Khromacheva.

At the Limoges Open in France, Monica Niculescu was a 6-3 7-5 winner over fellow Romanian Alexandra Dulgheru.

Home hope Manon Arcangioli lost 7-6 (7/1) 7-5 to Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine while there were also wins for Basak Eraydin, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Anna Blinkova and Antonia Lottner.

Source: PA

