Powerful Cilic digs deep to see off Muller

12 July 2017 08:39

Marin Cilic rained down 33 aces as he reached the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time with a five-set win over Gilles Muller.

Croatian world number six Cilic has been tipped for the title since day one by his compatriot and former coach Goran Ivanisevic, the 2001 champion at the All England Club.

And he showed the tenacity that may be required to take the next step into the final as he beat Rafael Nadal's conqueror Muller 3-6 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 5-7 6-1 on Court One.

It took three and a half hours for Cilic to fend off 34-year-old Luxembourg left-hander Muller, but the effort paid off as he teed up a surprise semi-final clash with Sam Querrey.

Over on Centre Court, Querrey was providing a major shock by knocking out defending champion Andy Murray, whose hip injury was a telling factor in the Scot's 3-6 6-4 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 6-1 defeat.

The result guarantees Wimbledon will have a new face in the final on Sunday, with Cilic and Querrey going head to head on Friday for the right to reach the championship match.

World number 28 Querrey said of his win over world number one Murray: "It's a really big deal.

"For a first semi-final and to beat Andy and it to be at Wimbledon makes it more special.

"It was an incredible match and I'm so happy right now."

Source: PA

Johanna Konta will play in her first Wimbledon semi-final when she takes on five-time former champion Venus Williams on Thursday.

Johanna Konta is the first British woman through to a singles semi-final at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.