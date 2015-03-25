 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Pliskova races to convincing win in opening WTA Finals match

23 October 2017 06:24

Karolina Pliskova made the ideal start to the BNP Paribas WTA Finals with a convincing victory over Venus Williams in Singapore.

Pliskova needed just 72 minutes to beat Williams 6-2 6-2 in the opening match in the White Group, with Garbine Muguruza later beating Jelen a Ostapenko 6-3 6-4.

" I think my serve was good today, it could be better but I hit some aces," Pliskova said in a courtside interview.

"Maybe the score looks a little easier than it was. I think it was very tough - from the baseline we were both playing pretty fast and pretty good shots so it was an amazing match I think.

"There are no easy matches here in Singapore so you have to be ready from the first point - that's what I was trying to do today and it worked."

Wimbledon champion Muguruza was equally happy to get her title bid off to a winning start with victory over French Open winner Ostapenko, the youngest player in the eight-woman field.

" She was playing very well at the end of the match, she was using her last opportunity and I managed to keep composed and turn it around," Muguruza said.

" I think I was fighting very well and my shots were there in the important moments. Jelena is so young and confident that I knew it was going to be difficult.

" This is my first time here in Singapore and I know it's very important every match."

Source: PA

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the