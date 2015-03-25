Petra Kvitova upsets title favourite Garbine Muguruza at US Open

Petra Kvitova produced a stunning display of power tennis to defeat Wimbledon champion and title favourite Garbine Muguruza in the fourth round of the US Open.

It was the most significant match since Kvitova's comeback from the horrendous hand injuries she suffered when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home last December.

And the Czech reminded everyone just what an unstoppable force she is in full flow with a stunning 7-6 (7/3) 6-3 victory.

Muguruza appeared to have re-positioned herself as the new queen of tennis with her Wimbledon title and had raced through her first three matches here.

But the pressure in her own mind combined with that coming from the other end of the court proved too much.

Muguruza could yet finish the tournament as world number one, with Elina Svitolina needing to reach the semi-finals or Karolina Pliskova the final to deny her.

This is only the second time Kvitova has made the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows and she has never been further.

The 27-year-old, who next plays Venus Williams, said: "It was kind of a dream to come and play on the big stage, one of the top players in the world.

"I tried to work hard to play here again. It means a lot. It was a journey. I didn't know how it would end and if it ends here on the big stage, it's a happy ending.

"Everything after what happened is something new. I really appreciate every moment and it's totally different to before. I came here really without any expectations. I don't have any goals, I will just try to be aggressive."

This was the first meeting of the tournament between two grand slam champions and a clash between arguably the two form players of the week.

Kvitova arrived in New York still trying to work out her new reality and on the back of a difficult run on the North American hard courts.

Coupled with her known dislike of Flushing Meadows, no one was talking about the Czech, who still does not have full strength in her left hand, as a potential title challenger.

The weather has been on her side, with none of New York's normal late summer humidity, which has badly affected Kvitova in the past.

There was no doubt how well she was hitting the ball, and even Muguruza struggles to match Kvitova for pure ball-striking.

But the Spaniard was so confident, so assured after her brilliant summer and looked to have too much consistency for Kvitova when she eased into a 4-1 lead.

Muguruza had chances to move 5-1 ahead but could not take them and suddenly the doubt began to creep in while the Kvitova forehand ramped up a couple more notches.

Kvitova fought back to level and, although Muguruza saved break points in the ninth and 11th games, the tie-break showed which player was feeling the pressure.

From 3-4, the Spaniard dumped an easy volley over the baseline then double-faulted before Kvitova served it out.

And the 13th seed carried her momentum into the second set, quickly opening up a 4-1 lead. There was tension as she tried to serve it out and she had to save three break points before clinching victory when Muguruza hit a forehand long.

At the age of 37, Williams is having her most consistent season at grand slam level for 15 years.

After reaching the final of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon and the fourth round of the French Open, she made it an unhappy birthday for Carla Suarez Navarro with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 victory.

Williams has not won a grand slam title since 2008, while the second of her two US Open crowns came way back in 2001.

The American, like everyone in tennis, was shocked by Kvitova's ordeal and has been inspired by her comeback.

"What she's gone through is unimaginable, unreasonable," said Williams.

"The world we live in is just shocking. So for her to be playing well is such a blessing. To be able to come out here and do what she needs to do, to clear her head, it's such a beautiful thing to see."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.