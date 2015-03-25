Petra Kvitova slips to early Wimbledon exit as Madison Brengle claims big scalp

Petra Kvitova could not live up to her billing as one of the Wimbledon favourites as she crashed out in the second round to Madison Brengle.

The Czech, who ended the match in distress having had her blood pressure taken, had poured scorn on suggestions she could win Wimbledon just six weeks after returning to action following a knife attack which left her career in doubt, and she was proven right as American Brengle won 6-3 1-6 6-2.

Kvitova had to undergo surgery to save the fingers on her left hand after an intruder attacked her in her flat just before Christmas, but it looked as she had never been away as she took the Aegon Classic title in Birmingham last month having returned to action at the French Open.

That led to bookmakers making her among the favourites to add a third SW19 title to those she won in 2011 and 2014 but world number 95 Brengle had other ideas.

In a first set where holding serve was a luxury, Brengle managed to do it two times more than Kvitova and she took it 6-3 with two successive breaks.

That shook Kvitova into action and she reeled off six games on the bounce to even the match up, taking the second set 6-1.

It looked like being the platform for the 11th seed to go on and see off her opponent, but after an early exchange of breaks in the decider, Brengle took two successive Kvitova service games to seal a famous victory.

Source: PA

