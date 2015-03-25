Petra Kvitova savours special atmosphere on return to Centre Court

Petra Kvitova thanked the Wimbledon crowds for their rousing welcome after the popular Czech made a stirring return to Centre Court.

An attack in her home in December left Kvitova with severe injuries to her left hand, and the fear she would never play again.

But the Wimbledon champion of 2011 and 2014 is not only back on tour but she landed a title in the second event of her comeback, in Birmingham two weeks ago.

And a 6-3 6-4 victory over Sweden's Johanna Larsson in the first round on Monday eased Kvitova back into All England Club action, with a clanger of an opening game thankfully for the 27-year-old not a portent of things to come.

She threw down three double faults in that game, immediately dropping serve, but Kvitova was soon imposing her powerful game on a 53rd-ranked opponent.

"It was very special, I have to say," Kvitova said of her welcome back.

"When we came on the court, I know the British crowd, but today I feel a little bit different. They screamed a little bit more than they normally do. It was very special for me to feel the energy from the crowd again. It was through the match all the time.

"So it was beautiful to be back on the court playing my game, on the beautiful Centre Court, of course. I couldn't wish for more."

Given what had gone before, with Kvitova needing immediate surgery after sustaining the knife injuries in December, it was a poignant day for the tall left-hander.

However she might have wished it to be business as usual, that was just unrealistic.

"Yes, it was different," Kvitova said. "It was more about the passion probably than about the nerves that I didn't really know what would be on the Centre Court. It feels different from the time I came back actually.

"I feel that my body is not as tired and not as nervous as before, so that's a good sign. I hope it will stay with me forever until my career finishes.

"Of course, the first rounds are always difficult. So the nerves are there. But not that much as before."

There was support for Kvitova again from a locker-room rival, with American Madison Keys, the 17th seed, detailing how the saga had affected her.

"Every time I watch her play now, I'm like an emotional wreck and crying and everything. I try not to watch too many of her matches," Keys said.

"It's an amazing, amazing comeback. I don't think there's a nicer person that all of us are cheering for."

And 11th seed Kvitova's status as the bookmakers' Wimbledon favourite makes perfect sense to Keys, even as some question it.

"But it's Petra. Really? Pretty much any time she's on grass you're like, 'Yeah, she could win'," Keys said.

"She's such a champion."

Source: PA

