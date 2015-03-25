Petra Kvitova 'on track' to play at Wimbledon after knife attack

Petra Kvitova is "on track" to play at Wimbledon less than seven months after suffering a hand injury when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home.

Kvitova's representative Katie Spellman told Press Association Sport that the 27-year-old could also return at the French Open, which starts in Paris next week.

Spellman confirmed: "Petra is on track for Wimbledon and she will make a late decision this week regarding Roland Garros."

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been sidelined since suffering tendon and nerve damage in her hand in the attack in the Czech Republic in December.

Kvitova returned to full training earlier this month and will be among the names on the official Wimbledon entry list when it is published on Wednesday ahead of the tournament's start in July.

Source: PA

