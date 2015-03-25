 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Petra Kvitova knocked out of Connecticut Open

22 August 2017 02:08

Petra Kvitova's US Open preparations hit a snag as she was surprisingly beaten by China's Shuai Zhang at the Connecticut Open.

Having failed to reach any great heights on the American hard-court swing, the Czech, seeded third, will have fancied a deep run in the final tournament before the last grand slam of the year, which begins in New York on Sunday.

But she was ousted in straight sets in New Haven as Zhang dropped only three games in a 6-2 6-1 whipping and must now head to Flushing Meadows with just four victories since winning in Birmingham on the grass back in June.

It was also a bad day for fourth seed Kristina Mladenovic and seventh seed Barbora Strycova as they both crashed out.

Frenchwomen Mladenovic went down 7-5 7-5 to Hungary's Timea Babos while Strycova was beaten 7-5 6-3 by Russian Daria Kasatkina.

There was a rare win for Eugenie Bouchard, who beat America Laura David 6-1 6-4 to register just a third victory since the Madrid Open in April, while Elena Vesnina's slump shows no sign of ending as she lost 7-5 7-5 to Ana Bogdan. Since winning in Indian Wells in March, the Russian has not got to the quarter-final of any event.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Christina McHale 3-6 6-2 6-4, Kirsten Flipkens saw odd Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-3 while Daria Gavrilova edged a hard-fought contest with Kristyna Pliskova 7-4 4-6 7-5.

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.