Petra Kvitova advances through in Cincinnati

Petra Kvitova continued her comeback from a career-threatening knife attack with a hard-fought win over Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion was broken twice by the Estonian in a below-par first set before rallying to triumph 1-6 7-6 (7/2) 6-3 and book her place in the second round.

Australia's Daria Gavrilova pulled off an upset win over 13th seed Kristina Mladenovic, impressing in a 6-0 7-6 (8/6) win over the world number 13 in just over one and a half hours.

Qualifiers Camila Giorgi and Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced with straight-sets wins over Katerina Siniakova and Lauren Davis respectively.

There were also early wins for Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko and Kiki Bertens of Holland.

Source: PA

