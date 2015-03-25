 
Peers and Thompson put Australia in ascendancy in Davis Cup semi-final

17 September 2017 04:53

Australia took command of their Davis Cup semi-final against Belgium on Saturday as doubles pair John Peers and Jordan Thompson cruised to a straight sets win in Brussels.

Peers and Thompson beat home pair Ruben Bemelmans and Arthur de Greef 6-3 6-4 6-0 to give Australia a 2-1 lead heading into Sunday's decisive reverse singles.

The Australian pair dominated proceedings, claiming victory in just over 90 minutes and boosting their nation's quest for a first Davis Cup title since 2003.

Sunday's action will see the unpredictable Nick Kyrgios - who came from behind to clinch a crucial win over Steve Darcis on Saturday - face Belgian number one David Goffin.

Victory for Kyrgios will be enough for the Australians but if Goffin is successful the tie will come down to a match between John Millman and the higher-ranked Darcis.

France also moved to the verge of the final with another dominant doubles display from Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in Lille.

Despite a belated third set rally, the French pair overwhelmed Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and Nenad Zimonjic 6-1 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to move closer to another final place.

Sunday's action is set to see Jo-Wilfried Tsonga start against Dusan Lajovic, the stand-in Serbian number one who pulled off a thrilling win over Lucas Pouille on Friday.

If Lajovic claims another upset win, the match should come down to a fifth rubber between Pouille and Serbia's world number 95 Laslo Djere.

Source: PA

