Patty Schnyder rolls back the years in Gstaad

Veteran Patty Schnyder claimed her first WTA main draw win in over five years with a first-round victory against fellow Swiss Amra Sadikovic at the Ladies Championship in Gstaad.

The 38-year-old former world number seven, who had retired in mid-2011 before starting to play ITF Challenger tournaments in 2015, came through 6-4 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (8/6) having been handed a wildcard entry.

Top seed Caroline Garcia saw off Elitsa Kostova 7-5 6-1 but defending champion Viktorija Golubic, the seventh seeded Swiss, went down 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7/5) against German qualifier Antonia Lottner.

Third seed Anett Kontaveit beat Italian Martina Trevisan 6-1 6-3, while fifth seed Johanna Larsson saw off Viktoriya Tomova 7-5 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo ended the hopes of Russian number eight seed Evgeniya Rodina, who was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/5).

Also through to the second round are Tamara Korpatsch, Barbara Haas and Tereza Martincova.

At the Bucharest Open, t op seed Anastasija Sevastova produced a straight-sets win over Jana Cepelova.

The Latvian world number 17 coasted to a 6-2 6-0 victory in just under an hour.

But sixth seed Sorana Cirstea suffered a shock 6-4 6-2 defeat to fellow Romanian Ana Bogdan.

Bogdan was joined in the second round by fellow home hopes Irina-Camelia Begu, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Dulgheru.

Fifth-seed Elise Mertens moved into the second round by beating Quirine Lemoine in straight sets while there were also wins for Pauline Parmentier and Danka Kovinic.

Source: PA

