 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Patty Schnyder rolls back the years in Gstaad

18 July 2017 09:38

Veteran Patty Schnyder claimed her first WTA main draw win in over five years with a first-round victory against fellow Swiss Amra Sadikovic at the Ladies Championship in Gstaad.

The 38-year-old former world number seven, who had retired in mid-2011 before starting to play ITF Challenger tournaments in 2015, came through 6-4 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (8/6) having been handed a wildcard entry.

Top seed Caroline Garcia saw off Elitsa Kostova 7-5 6-1 but defending champion Viktorija Golubic, the seventh seeded Swiss, went down 5-7 6-4 7-6 (7/5) against German qualifier Antonia Lottner.

Third seed Anett Kontaveit beat Italian Martina Trevisan 6-1 6-3, while fifth seed Johanna Larsson saw off Viktoriya Tomova 7-5 6-4.

Sara Sorribes Tormo ended the hopes of Russian number eight seed Evgeniya Rodina, who was beaten 4-6 6-3 7-6 (7/5).

Also through to the second round are Tamara Korpatsch, Barbara Haas and Tereza Martincova.

At the Bucharest Open, t op seed Anastasija Sevastova produced a straight-sets win over Jana Cepelova.

The Latvian world number 17 coasted to a 6-2 6-0 victory in just under an hour.

But sixth seed Sorana Cirstea suffered a shock 6-4 6-2 defeat to fellow Romanian Ana Bogdan.

Bogdan was joined in the second round by fellow home hopes Irina-Camelia Begu, Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Alexandra Dulgheru.

Fifth-seed Elise Mertens moved into the second round by beating Quirine Lemoine in straight sets while there were also wins for Pauline Parmentier and Danka Kovinic.

Source: PA

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 7 things we learned from Wimbledon

7 things we learned from Wimbledon...

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza were crowned Wimbledon champions after another dramatic fortnight at the All England Club.