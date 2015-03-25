 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Ostapenko wins birthday battle with Bacsinszky to reach French Open final

08 June 2017 05:09

Jelena Ostapenko won her birthday battle against Timea Bacsinszky to become the first unseeded woman to reach the French Open final for 34 years.

Not since Mima Jausovec in 1983 has a player outside the leading ranks made it all the way to the trophy decider.

Ostapenko powered her way to a 7-6 (7/4) 3-6 6-3 victory to make history as the first Latvian grand slam finalist and the youngest at any grand slam since Caroline Wozniacki in New York eight years ago.

In a remarkable quirk of fate, both women were playing arguably the biggest match of their careers on their birthday.

Bacsinszky, in her second slam semi-final, turned 28 while Thursday brought an end to Ostapenko's teenage years.

The Latvian has been the surprise package of a wide open tournament having never previously been beyond the third round at a slam.

Ostapenko's forehand, which this fortnight has averaged three miles per hour faster than Andy Murray's, had helped her blast her way past Sam Stosur and Wozniacki in the previous two rounds.

Bacsinszky was through to the semi-finals for the second time in three years and looking to reach her first grand slam final.

It was clear from the start that Ostapenko was going to be the aggressor and she edged a first set in which she hit 21 winners.

She was in pole position in the second as well but got understandably tight with the finish line in sight, allowing Bacsinszky to level.

It looked like the same might happen in the third when Bacsinszky fought back from 3-1 to 3-3 but Ostapenko had learned her lesson and clinched victory with a forehand into the corner, her 50th winner.

Ostapenko will now try to win the first senior title of her career when she faces either Simona Halep or Kristina Pliskova on Saturday. And history might just be on her side.

The last player to win their debut title at Roland Garros was Gustavo Kuerten on June 8, 1997 - the day Ostapenko was born.

Source: PA

