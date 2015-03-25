 
Novak Djokovic to return at World Tennis Championship in December

24 October 2017 12:24

Novak Djokovic will make his return to tennis in Abu Dhabi at December's World Tennis Championship.

The Serbian has skipped the back end of the current season because of an elbow injury, playing no part since abandoning his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych in July.

But 30-year-old Djokovic will return for the 2018 campaign, and the 12-time grand slam winner is planning an early start with an appearance at the December 28-30 exhibition tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

He joins a six-player field that also features Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic said on www.mubadalawtc.com: " The line-up is very strong as always and it will be the perfect way to make my comeback and begin the season."

The tournament comes barely two weeks before the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season, which Djokovic has previously won six times. That begins on January 15 in Melbourne.

Source: PA

