Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Juan Martin del Potro in Rome

18 May 2017 07:09

Novak Djokovic continued his steady return to form as he booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome on Thursday.

The world number two defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight of a tournament he has won four times previously.

Playing his second tournament since parting company with his entire coaching team, Djokovic broke once to take the first set but dropped serve in the second before wrapping up victory.

Djokovic still needs to convince having suffered a heavy defeat to Rafael Nadal in Madrid last week and struggled past Britain's Aljaz Bedene in the previous round.

And he will get the chance in the quarter-finals when he faces Argentina's in-form Juan Martin del Potro, who was an impressive 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 winner over seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

John Isner defeated third seed Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (7/1) 6-4 to set up a rare clay-court quarter-final against sixth seed Marin Cilic, who beat David Goffin 6-3 6-4.

Fifth seed Milos Raonic overcame Tomas Berdych 6-3 6-2 and will face Alexander Zverev, a 6-3 6-3 winner over Andy Murray's conqueror Fabio Fognini, in the last eight.

Source: PA

