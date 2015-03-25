 
Novak Djokovic passes Aegon International first round test in straight sets

28 June 2017 01:39

Novak Djokovic continued his preparations for Wimbledon with a straight sets defeat of Canada's Vasek Pospisil in the first round of the Aegon International at Eastbourne.

The Serbian, ranked fourth in the world and the number one seed, had been forced to wait 24 hours after heavy rain caused a delay from the second game on Tuesday and returned to win 6-4 6-3.

If his frustration had built while he waited it perhaps sometimes showed. After initially appearing relaxed and displaying his class, he occasionally struggled to build momentum.

Djokovic had not previously competed at Eastbourne and had not since 2010 entered an official grass-court tournament between the French Open and Wimbledon, generally preferring to rest.

However his pursuit of the form that has eluded him over the past 12 months, resulting in a failure to win any of the Grand Slams and the appointment of Andre Agassi as his trainer, again began to appear beyond him.

The 30-year-old had rescued two break points in the opening game on Tuesday, when play was abandoned with him leading 1-0 and 30-15 in the second, and he needed 47 minutes to finally break Pospisil and take the first set.

Occasional errors undermined his game and were taken advantage of by the confident qualifier, 27, delaying Djokovic extending his lead.

At 2-2 in the second, he then rescued a break point with an exceptional backhand drop shot, and it was then that his movement, belief and forehand significantly improved.

Finding his range to earn two break points and force Popsisil to return into the net, he then broke the Canadian to take a 4-2 lead and watch his opponent drop his racket in anger.

Both then routinely held before, with the world number 75 remaining resilient, Djokovic played another backhand winner for his second match point and Pospisil's exit was secured in one hour and 25 minutes when he hit long.

Source: PA

