Novak Djokovic keen to find right balance between happiness and success on court

Novak Djokovic wants it known that he is fired up for another Wimbledon campaign, but the three-time champion is also seeking inner tranquility that he does not expect to come from results on the tennis court.

A year to the day since he was beaten in the third round by Sam Querrey at the All England Club, Djokovic was holding court again on Sunday and with an increasingly firm grasp on the direction he sees his life taking.

His demeanour against Querrey 12 months ago led to an inquisition that focused on whether his life away from tennis was a happy one.

And Djokovic has since made no secret of his search for personal contentment. The 30-year-old Serbian has in the past been a visitor to a Buddhist centre close to the All England Club.

After losing his grip on all four of the grand slams that he briefly held at the same time, Djokovic is fighting to re-establish himself at the top of men's tennis, but not at the expense of his well-being.

"When things are completely going your way, in this case in my professional tennis career, when I was winning constantly and being dominant in the tennis world, you're happy and you're content," he said.

"You feel like everything is kind of revolving around tennis. But it's not like that. Some other things were suffering during that time.

"So it's always figuring out what's the right balance and right formula to be completely in peace and satisfied with yourself, and everything that you do.

"I used to base all my happiness on winning a tennis match. I think many athletes today are doing that.

"So I try not to do that anymore. Of course, I would love to win every single tennis match I play in, but I don't try to take that as a very essential moment in my life which determines my happiness.

"It's a different approach but I'm still here and I'm still motivated, I still keep on going. I'm still glad to experience whatever my professional tennis career has for me."

Andre Agassi wrote in his memoir, Open, that by the end of his playing career he hated tennis "with a dark and secret passion", and had always felt that way.

Yet Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, is the man that Djokovic has turned to for a push back towards winning ways.

The degree of "hate" Agassi felt for tennis might also be open to question, given that he married another of the sport's all-time greats in Steffi Graf.

And now he is happy to step back into the professional game as a coaching companion to Djokovic, who has landed 12 slams to date.

Agassi is sure that Djokovic will be a Wimbledon contender this year, telling the Guardian: " Can a guy like this objectively find his way back to the trophy? Heck, yeah he could. Of course that could happen.

"That's the plan, that's always the plan - to get better - and the belief in winning has to be yours and yours alone. I think there's enough momentum that could build to give that particular dream, hope or objective a real shot."

Their partnership, with the arrival of a new 'super-coach' in the shape of one of the most flamboyant players in the sport's history, adds another dimension to the Djokovic story.

Victory in the Aegon International at Eastbourne on Saturday has also fuelled Djokovic's ambition for the fortnight ahead, and the arrival in London of one of his closest friends in tennis comes as another boon.

Croatian Mario Ancic, who beat Tim Henman on the way to reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals as a 20-year-old in 2004, has become an investment banker since giving up tennis at the age of 26 and works for Credit Suisse in New York.

On a short-term basis at least, Ancic will share coaching duties with Agassi.

Djokovic must wait until Tuesday to get his campaign under way, against Slovakian Martin Klizan.

On Monday, defending champion Andy Murray faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the Centre Court opener, while French Open champion Rafael Nadal starts his bid for a third Wimbledon title against Australian John Millman on Court One, with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios also in early action.

Source: PA

