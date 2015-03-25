Novak Djokovic gains confidence from run to Eastbourne final

Novak Djokovic is rediscovering his belief ahead of Wimbledon after reaching the final of the Aegon International in Eastbourne.

The 30-year-old number one seed has reached only his third final of 2017 and has done so without dropping a set in overcoming Canada's Vasek Pospisil, American Donald Young and Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Further improvement is likely needed to succeed at SW19 but ahead of his meeting in Saturday's showpiece with Gael Monfils, Djokovic is taking encouragement following a difficult 12 months.

Djokovic won the Qatar Open in January and reached the final of the Italian Open last month, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in straight sets, and feels vin dicated in breaking from his pre-Wimbledon routine.

"I am enjoying undoubtedly this week and the fact that I'm in the finals obviously makes it even better," said the Serbian, who is competing between the French Open and the All England Club for the first time since 2010.

"I'm really glad that I'll be able to fight for the trophy. I haven't had too many opportunities to fight for the trophy in the last 10-to-12 months.

"I haven't had too many finals, so it's actually a good feeling, and it's something I'm working very hard for.

"It comes in the right moment, because I need to build that kind of level of confidence and the matches won obviously help that. Coming into Wimbledon, I'm hoping that I can continue in this path of raising the performance and the quality of tennis.

"Grand Slams are different from any other tournament, but a tournament is a tournament. For a top player to go out on the court, regardless of the level of competition or the category of the event you always expected to deliver.

"I wouldn't make that promise (to return to Eastbourne in 2018), because it was a particular situation this year, although I wouldn't rule it out, considering the nice experience I have had so far. I'm not accustomed to play in the week just before the start of the Grand Slams, but I still will not rule it out for next year."

Monfils recovered from an injury to his left knee in the second set to defeat his compatriot Richard Gasquet 6-2 6-7 (7/9) 7-6 (7/4) and Djokovic said: "He's such a dynamic player and unpredictable.

"He's so athletic. He has a big, big serve. He can beat anyone, especially with that serve. I have played him many times before, so I have very good head-to-head, but I don't think we ever played on grass. It would be a first."

Source: PA

