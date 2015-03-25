Novak Djokovic feels pressure lifted despite being seeded second for Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic has revealed he felt "liberated" by a reduced sense of pressure despite being named the second seed for Wimbledon.

The Serbian meets Donald Young of the United States later today at the Aegon International at Eastbourne, where he is preparing for SW19, but does so after a disappointing 12 months.

That he is the defending champion in none of tennis' four grand slams has led to his participation at Eastbourne, the appointment of Andre Agassi as his coach and lowered expectations surrounding his prospects.

He has regardless been seeded second behind defending champion Andy Murray and ahead of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, respectively third and fourth, but he said: "It is liberating a bit.

"I was very fortunate and privileged to have so much success in the last eight, nine years, and kind of entered most of the tournaments as one of the biggest favourites. So for a change it's good to not be one of the top favourites.

"It releases a bit of the pressure. It's always there. You still feel it. It's part of what I do. And what I have achieved so far has added to those expectations.

"I want to thank Wimbledon for getting me two spots ahead than I'm actually ranked. It's probably due to also the good results I have had in the last three, four years in Wimbledon.

"Whether it helps or not, I can't say at the moment. It doesn't make too much of a difference other than I'm not going to potentially meet Andy (Murray) in semis rather than finals, but it's too far away.

"I'm glad that I'm one of the top four seeds, which is important, in a way, but whether I'm two, three, four, it's not a significant difference."

Also on Thursday in Eastbourne, Johanna Konta meets Latvia's French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, whose emergence over the past year has surpassed even hers, and she said: "She's a dangerous player, and she's coming off winning her maiden Grand Slam.

"She's coming in with a tremendous amount of confidence and hunger to play. It's another opportunity to play someone in great form.

"For us on the tour we have seen her around for many years. It's not as out of the blue for us as it may seem for you."

Source: PA

