 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Novak Djokovic accepts Eastbourne wild card to fine-tune Wimbledon preparations

21 June 2017 12:09

Novak Djokovic will warm up for Wimbledon by playing the Aegon International at Eastbourne.

Djokovic has not entered an official grass-court competition between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010, instead opting for rest and the odd exhibition match.

This year, however, the Serbian has accepted a wild card for Eastbourne, an ATP 250 event, where he will be the number one seed when the main draw begins on Monday.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne. I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic said.

"I am looking forward to fine-tuning my grass-court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

Tournament director Gavin Fletcher said: "The quality of the men's and women's entries is already incredibly high, and the addition of Novak will take the event to an even higher level."

Djokovic will join the likes of Gael Monfils, Feliciano Lopez and John Isner on the south coast as the 12-time grand slam champion looks to find rhythm ahead of the start of Wimbledon on July 3.

He has struggled for form over the last 12 months, failing to win any of the four major tournaments and going past the quarter-finals just once, at the US Open in September.

The 30-year-old began working with Andre Agassi at the French Open last month and the American has suggested the partnership will continue at Wimbledon.

Britain's Kyle Edmund will also be in action at Eastbourne, as well as Johanna Konta in the women's draw.

But Dan Evans has pulled out with a calf injury and Aljaz Bedene may follow after his withdrawal from Queen's with a wrist problem.

Source: PA

Feature 7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL

7 matches to look out for this season in the EFL...

The new English Football League fixtures have been announced, as the 72 clubs start their preparations for the upcoming season.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.