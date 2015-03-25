Nishikori recovers from nightmare first set to book meeting with Murray

Kei Nishikori recovered from losing the opening set 6-0 to Fernando Verdasco to join the other big guns in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Seven of the top eight seeds have made it through to the last eight, with Pablo Carreno Busta the only one to gatecrash the party with his defeat of Milos Raonic.

Nishikori looked set to join the Canadian when, having survived a five-setter against Chung Hyeon in the third round, he failed to win a game in the opener against Verdasco.

But the eighth seed hit back to triumph 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0 and reach his seventh grand slam quarter-final.

Nishikori said of the scoreline: "It's a little bit unusual. I think he started really well, the court bounces really high today and he was using a very heavy forehand and I was running side to side.

"I couldn't do anything first set, but I tried to play a little more heavy and a little more aggressive sometimes, and it started working a little bit better.

"But still it was a really, really tough battle. There were so many long rallies, second and third sets.

"I don't know how I got the second and third. But I gained some confidence and the fourth I think it was perfect tennis I played."

Nishikori will now try to repeat his US Open success against Andy Murray when he faces the world number one on Wednesday.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka is yet to drop a set and ended France's hopes for another year with a 7-5 7-6 (9/7) 6-2 victory over Gael Monfils.

Monfils was a break up in the opening set and might have won the second, too, but Wawrinka proved just too strong.

It is the 10th time in the last 12 grand slams that the Swiss, the winner here in 2015, has reached the last eight.

He said: "It was a really close two sets. I think it was a tough match, tough conditions, quite windy, a lot of tension, because we know each other so well.

"So it was important to stay there, to stay strong with myself, and I'm happy to get through this match."

Wawrinka called the trainer for treatment to his back at the start of the third set, but is hopeful it will not be an ongoing problem.

"My back has always been a bit sensitive," he said. "I know I have to be careful about it, but it doesn't prevent me from playing very well. So it's not really important."

In the last eight Wawrinka will face seventh seed Marin Cilic, who has breezed through the draw so far.

He did not even have to complete his match on Monday, with opponent Kevin Anderson pulling out when trailing 6-3 3-0 with a thigh injury.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will look to set up a semi-final clash on Tuesday, with Nadal taking on Carreno Busta and Djokovic meeting Dominic Thiem.

Source: PA

