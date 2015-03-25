 
Nick Kyrgios to face Grigor Dimitrov in Cincinnati final

20 August 2017 02:38

Nick Kyrgios will face Grigor Dimitrov in the final of Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati after winning a hard-fought semi-final against David Ferrer.

Kyrgios fired down 14 aces to Ferrer's one but still needed a little over two hours to see off the Spaniard 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/4).

Next up for the Australian is Bulgarian Dimitrov, who will be playing his first Masters 1000 final when they meet on Sunday.

The seventh seed overcame the partisan crowd who were firmly behind the last remaining American in the tournament, 14th seed John Isner, in the afternoon session.

But Dimitrov held his nerve for a 7-6 (7/4) 7-6 (12/10) victory, hitting 10 aces.

"I think it's a good step," Dimitrov said on the ATP website. "It's a good step. I have been on the tour for quite some time now, and I appreciate those moments. I'm starting to appreciate them even more.

"Being able to compete at a final, it's always a great feeling. No matter Masters 1000 or 250, it's always something that you work for. It all comes down to that."

Source: PA

