 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Nick Kyrgios secures first win since French Open

08 August 2017 04:23

Nick Kyrgios returned to form by racing past Viktor Troicki in the first round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The Australian had not won since the first round of the French Open in May but dropped just three games as he beat Troicki 6-1 6-2 in under an hour.

Kyrgios, who had withdrawn during his first match at his last three tournaments, told atpworldtour.com: "I've been struggling the last couple months with a bunch of things. I just have to keep doing the right things.

"I'm getting a lot of treatment, trying to do my rehab every day. I'm doing everything I can."

Juan Martin del Potro did not face a break point as he knocked out 14th seed John Isner, who hit 24 aces in a 7-5 7-5 defeat.

Lucas Pouille, the 13th seed, suffered a first-round loss at the hands of 20-year-old American Jared Donaldson.

Donaldson clinched a straight-sets victory after winning two tie-breaks.

Richard Gasquet prevailed in a marathon clash against Canadian wild card Brayden Schnur.

Gasquet, the world number 29, prevailed 7-6 (7/5) 5-7 6-1 in just over three hours.

World number 22 Gael Monfils recovered from losing the first set to beat Steve Johnson 2-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-1.

Mischa Zverev saw off qualifier Norbert Gombos in three sets while Benoit Paire also needed more than two hours to see off Donald Young 6-3 5-7 6-4.

David Ferrer battled past Great Britain's Kyle Edmund in three sets, Robin Haase saw off Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3 6-3 while Roberto Bautista Agut beat Tim Smyczek 7-6 (7/4) 6-1.

Peter Polansky, Ryan Harrison, Adrian Mannarino and Diego Schwartzman also reached the second round with victories on Monday.

Source: PA

