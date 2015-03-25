 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Nick Kyrgios: Grief over grandmother's death has stopped me in my tracks

15 September 2017 10:23

Nick Kyrgios admits he has not fully committed to his career since the death of his grandmother two years ago.

The Australian, who is ranked 20th in the world, suffered another early grand slam exit at the US Open last month and has endured numerous peaks and troughs throughout a tempestuous career in top-level tennis.

He says his desire to lead "a normal life" is in conflict with his hunger to win tour matches, but rejected comparisons with another disaffected Australian player, Bernard Tomic.

"My grandmother, Julianah Foster, passed away two years ago. I didn't get to spend the time with her I wanted to and tennis was the reason for that. It kept me away from her. It's something that still gnaws away at me," he told the Players Voice.

"If I'm honest, I'd say I haven't committed to tennis the way the game needs me to since she died.

"There is a constant tug-of-war between the competitor within me wanting to win, win, win and the human in me wanting to live a normal life with my family away from the public glare."

Kyrgios, who was eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon but won a Masters 1000 series title in Cincinnati prior to his US Open disappointment, insists there is no comparison between him and Tomic, who admitted to feeling "bored" during his defeat to Mischa Zverev in straight sets at Wimbledon.

"(Tomic) has lost his way," Kyrgios said.

"He needs to figure out what he wants to do. I can't relate to anything he says any more. He says one thing and he does the other. And he contradicts himself all the time.

"He says tennis doesn't make him happy, that he doesn't really like the game, yet he says the only thing that will really make him happy is winning a grand slam. It doesn't make sense at all.

"I can honestly say winning a grand slam would not make me the happiest person on earth. As I wrote previously, I just love being a normal guy and having enough money to live a normal life. I don't need the excess money at all. We're a lot different."

Tomic said at Wimbledon in July: "I couldn't care less if I make a fourth round at the US Open or I lose first round. To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

Source: PA

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.