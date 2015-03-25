Nick Kyrgios given frosty reception after retiring in Washington

Nick Kyrgios was booed off court after retiring for the third match in a row at the Citi Open in Washington.

The Australian was trailing American Tennys Sandgren 6-3 3-0 in the second round - he had a first-round bye - when he pulled the plug because of a shoulder problem.

Kyrgios has struggled with injuries over the last few months and withdrew from the Aegon Championships at Queen's Club in June after aggravating a hip problem in a fall during a first-round match against Donald Young.

He then retired again at Wimbledon with the same problem after losing the first two sets to Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

The 22-year-old admitted he is also struggling mentally, although he said the problem was not motivation but "off-court issues".

Kyrgios is, though, hopeful of being healthy for the US Open, which begins on August 28.

In comments reported by the Washington Post, Kyrgios said: "My shoulder kind of just came on today, I hadn't been feeling it. And my hip has been fine.

"I've been very cautious with it, I haven't been training enough, at all, to play a tournament like this. I just wanted to see how it goes, but obviously I'm far from ready.

"I don't think it's really worth playing through here and jeopardising my US Open."

Kyrgios looked to have turned a corner in the first part of the season, defeating Novak Djokovic twice and making deep runs at the Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

But he has won only one match in nearly three months and his ranking has dropped from 13 to 20.

Source: PA

