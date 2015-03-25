 
Nick Kyrgios eases past David Goffin in Cincinnati

15 August 2017 11:24

Nick Kyrgios needed just over an hour to defeat ninth seed David Goffin 6-2 6-3 and secure his place in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Australian, who has recovered from the hip problem which forced him to retire in the first round at Wimbledon, survived three break points in the opening game before going on to close out the first set with two breaks against the Belgian world number 13.

Kyrgios, who is 23rd in the current rankings, secured another crucial break to lead 5-3 in the second set before wrapping up victory in one hour and six minutes in the testing hot conditions.

Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine booked his second-round match against Kyrgios after the Ukrainian qualifier beat Kevin Anderson of South Africa 6-4 7-6 (8/6).

Number 11 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain beat Italian Paolo Lorenzi 6-3 6-3.

Twelfth seed Roberto Bautista Agut is out though, after the Spaniard lost 7-6 (7/5) 6-3 to American wildcard Jared Donaldson, while 13th seed Jack Sock lost 7-5 6-4 to Japanese player Yuichi Sugita.

Also through to round two is Juan Martin Del Potro, the veteran Argentine seeing off Czech 10th seed Tomas Berdych 3-6 7-6 (7/1) 6-0, and Russian Karen Khachanov after his 6-1 1-6 6-3 win against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain battled past Russian qualifier Mikhail Youzhny 6-2 3-6 6-3, while compatriot David Ferrer came through 6-1 5-7 6-3 against David Johnson of the United States.

Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili beat Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3 7-6 (7-5), Frenchman Adrian Mannarino came from behind to defeat Holland's Robin Haase 2-6 7-6 (10/8) 6-2 which sets up a second-round match against Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey.

Source: PA

