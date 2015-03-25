 
New technology to replace line judges at Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan

19 September 2017 01:53

A new 'Hawk-Eye Live' technology will replace line judges at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan in November.

The end-of-season tournament, featuring the best eight male players of the year aged 21 or under, will trial the electronic line-calling system, meaning the only match official on court will be the chair umpire.

The technology will be used on all lines throughout each match, triggering an automated 'out' call and as a result there will be no use of the review system currently used in the sport.

It has been described as a "landmark" moment for the sport and gives a glimpse into the potential future, if it is successful in Milan.

Gayle David Bradshaw, the ATP's executive vice-president, rules and competition, said on the Next Gen website: "This could be a landmark moment for officiating in our sport.

"Our athletes work incredibly hard and they deserve the very best and most accurate officiating we can offer. The technology is now in a place where we feel comfortable trialling this new system in a real tournament environment.

"The Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan is the perfect place to do this, and we look forward to monitoring the results and assessing the merits of this new system."

World number four Alexander Zverev has already booked his place at the tournament, with rising stars Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev also on course to qualify.

Source: PA

