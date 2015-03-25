Naomi Broady's French Open preparations affected by Manchester terror attack

Naomi Broady has had to play through grief at the French Open after being rocked by the terror attack in her home city of Manchester.

The 27-year-old thought she would be preparing for her first-round qualifying match against Jil Tiechmann when she woke up last Tuesday.

Instead, she realised with growing horror what had happened back home.

Martyn Hett, one of the 22 victims of one of the UK's worst terror attacks, was a former schoolmate of Broady and had remained close to her family.

Broady's brother Liam, who is also a professional tennis player, was among hundreds of people who attended a memorial for Hett in Stockport.

Broady told Press Association Sport: "I woke up to use the bathroom on the morning of my match. It was still really early and I saw on my phone more than 50 messages.

"They were all just saying, 'Oh my God', and messages from the tennis girls who associate Manchester with me and they were messaging and asking if all my family were okay and that was the first kind of panic.

"My mum was at the arena two nights earlier so that was the first priority to make sure everyone was okay. And unfortunately one of my sister's friends ended up dying.

"I went to school with Martyn, he was in the same class as my sister. His family still live in the same area as we do. Our neighbours were there. It was awful.

"It was a really tough day to focus on court, it was one of the hardest matches I've had to play. I was pretty emotional, I really felt like I was grieving, and for two or three days I felt like that.

"Just speaking to people back home, I think everyone felt like that. I'll go to the memorials when I get home and pay my respects to the victims. Hopefully the One Love concert on Sunday will go amazingly."

Unsurprisingly Broady lost her match 6-4 6-2 but had to wait until Thursday to play her first-round doubles contest.

"I definitely want to get home now," she said, after a 6-0 6-3 loss with American Maria Sanchez to Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-jan.

"It's also my niece's birthday after the weekend and these things just really make you realise what's important in life and you just want to see your family when stuff like this happens."

But Broady is also bursting with pride about the reaction of the people of Manchester and cannot wait to show the city off to her fellow players at the Manchester Trophy later this month.

She said: "I think this has really shown what an amazing city we are and how close everyone is.

"I know Liam went out and got a bee tattooed, my mum was debating it but didn't do it. I don't know if I'm going to get a bee. I've been playing with a black ribbon on my bag here.

"I think it's affected a lot of people more so than the other terror attacks because it really is on your own doorstep. A lot of people know someone who was affected, and it was just very close to home.

"I think even a lot of people who live in Manchester didn't realise what a close-knit community we really are, for such a big city we really are very close.

"It's just such a diverse city. We've got a big Chinatown, we've got the gay village, the curry mile. So many different communities and in general we all get along with each other so well and don't judge each other for the colour of your skin or a lot of other things you get judged for in life."

The Manchester Trophy at the Northern Lawn Tennis Club in Didsbury had been a men's event since its revival in 2015 but this year has switched to a women's tournament.

For Broady, that means playing a professional event at her home club - a rare opportunity for any player.

The world number 123's image is on posters across the city, and she said: "I'm very excited. It's where I grew up playing and I still train there now.

"I hope it's going to be a really great turnout. I know a lot of my friends have never been interested in tennis and they're all going to come down.

"They're going to bring their kids down and I think it really is just a great family day out. My grandma's going to come and she's not seen me play before so I can't wait."

Source: PA

