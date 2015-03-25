 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Naomi Broady to face Jil Teichmann as US Open qualifying draw is made

22 August 2017 01:53

Naomi Broady will begin her quest to make the main draw at the US Open with a first-round qualifying clash with Jil Teichmann.

The British number three, whose ranking meant she missed out on automatic qualification at Flushing Meadows by one spot, faces the Swiss who beat her at the same stage of qualifying for the French Open in May.

However, Broady, who is seeded 15th in qualifying, should do better on the hard courts and will be favourite to progress past the world 182.

Laura Robson will begin her qualifying campaign against Russian world number 313 Alla Kudryavtseva.

Robson, who reached the fourth round in New York in 2012, is currently ranked 210 in the world and will hope to come through the three rounds to make the main draw.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old Katie Boulter hopes to make her first US Open and starts off against the USA's Danielle Collins.

In the men's draw, Cameron Norrie will face Alexander Bublik, the Kazakhstani who Andy Murray beat in the first round at Wimbledon last month.

Brydan Klein, the world 228 who lost in the first round at SW19, hopes to make another grand slam appearance and starts off against world 164 Frenchman Vincent Millot.

Source: PA

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.