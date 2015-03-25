Naomi Broady suffers familiar fate at Wimbledon as Romanian ousts British hope

Naomi Broady fell at Wimbledon's first hurdle as the British number two went down in straight sets to Irina-Camelia Begu.

The 27-year-old from Stockport failed to reach the second round for the fifth time in six visits to SW19 after a 6-4 6-2 defeat.

Begu, the world number 64, was helped on her way to the first set with Broady's serve letting her down and her error count making grim reading.

And worse was to come when two double faults gifted the Romanian another break in the first game of the second set.

Begu did not look back, securing another break before serving out to end Broady's hopes for another year.

Source: PA

