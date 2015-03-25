 
Naomi Broady off to winning start at Coupe Banque Nationale

12 September 2017 07:24

Naomi Broady has a fight on her hands to reach the quarter-finals of the Coupe Banque Nationale when she faces third seed Timea Babos.

The British number three made a winning start in Quebec City with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over Australian teenager Destanee Aiava on Monday.

However the 27-year-old, who sits at 135 in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, will have to give it her all in the last-of-16 round when she meets the Hungarian, 24, who is currently number 63.

Meanwhile on Monday number three seed Elise Mertens booked her place in the second round of the Japan Open with a straight-sets win over Evgeniya Rodina.

The Belgian - who is 41st in the WTA rankings - came through 7-6 (8/6) 6-1 in just over an hour-and-a-half against Russian Rodina.

Fourth seed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic also progressed after her 7-5 7-5 win over Chang Kai-chen of Chinese Taipei, while Alison Riske, the seventh seed, came from behind to defeat fellow American Madison Brengle 5-7 6-3 6-4.

Elsewhere, there were also first-round wins for Chinese pair Qiang Wang and Xinyun Han, while Slovakian Jana Cepelova advanced to the second round after Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus retired, having lost the opening set 6-3 and being 1-0 down at the start of the second.

Source: PA

