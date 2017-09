Naomi Broady lost to third seed Timea Babos in the last 16 of the Coupe Banque Nationale in Quebec City.

Babos beat the British number three 6-2 5-7 6-2 in a match which took one hour and 52 minutes to complete.

Broady, 135th in the world and 72 places below Babos in the WTA rankings, fought tenaciously to win the second set before the Hungarian closed out victory to reach the quarter-finals.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.