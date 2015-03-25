Naomi Broady beaten in opening round in Austria

Naomi Broady was unable to take advantage of her lucky loser spot as she lost in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The British number three was beaten in the final round of qualifying but was given a second chance and a favourable draw against Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova.

All looked to be going smoothly for Broady as she won the first set without facing a break point but Tomova hit back to take the second on a tie-break.

Broady battled back after losing the first four games of the decider and saved two match points at 5-3 but eventually fell to a 3-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 defeat.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.