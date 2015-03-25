 
  1. Tennis
  2. WTA

Naomi Broady beaten in opening round in Austria

11 October 2017 01:24

Naomi Broady was unable to take advantage of her lucky loser spot as she lost in the opening round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The British number three was beaten in the final round of qualifying but was given a second chance and a favourable draw against Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova.

All looked to be going smoothly for Broady as she won the first set without facing a break point but Tomova hit back to take the second on a tie-break.

Broady battled back after losing the first four games of the decider and saved two match points at 5-3 but eventually fell to a 3-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-4 defeat.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points

Wales v Republic of Ireland talking points...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet on Monday night in their final game of the first round of 2018 World Cup qualifying.