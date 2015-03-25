Naomi Broady advances in Quebec

Naomi Broady made a winning start at the Coupe Banque Nationale in Quebec City with victory over Australian teenager Destanee Aiava.

The British number three did not have things all her own way against her 17-year-old opponent, one of the most promising young players in the world.

But, after dropping the second set, Broady responded well in the third, serving 13 aces in total and dropping serve only once in a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory.

Broady, who lost in the final round of qualifying at the US Open, next meets either third seed Timea Babos or American Jamie Loeb.

Source: PA

