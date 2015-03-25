 
Nadal-Muller epic keeps Novak Djokovic off court on Monday

10 July 2017 09:24

Novak Djokovic was kept waiting for a call to court that never came on Monday as Rafael Nadal's marathon five-set defeat to Gilles Muller meant only two matches were completed on Wimbledon's Court One.

Three-time champion Djokovic was due to play France's Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round, in the third match scheduled for Wimbledon's second-largest court.

However late in the day it was determined that the match would be set back to Tuesday, and moved to Centre Court where it will begin at the earlier than usual time of midday.

The contest between Djokovic and Mannarino was the only last-16 singles match not to be played on Monday. The winner will go through to face Czech Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals.

Source: PA

