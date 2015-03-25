Nadal through but Wawrinka crashes out in first round

Rafael Nadal cruised into the second round of Wimbledon but fifth seed Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

This is the only grand slam Wawrinka has yet to win and he must try again next year after a 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-1 defeat.

The Swiss, who arrived at the All England Club fresh from reaching the final of the French Open, called the trainer to ice his left knee and did not look comfortable throughout.

Medvedev was playing in only his third grand slam and this was a first victory at this level for the 21-year-old - one of a crop of hugely promising young Russians.

He knelt down to kiss the grass after clinching the biggest win of his career and told the BBC: "I'm just really happy, my first grand slam win, Centre Court of Wimbledon.

"Even one year ago I was 250 in the rankings, if someone had told me I would play on Centre, not even win, I would say you are joking.

"I have had a really great grass-court season, I knew Stan had some problems at Queen's so I knew I would have my chance.

"It's my favourite tournament, my first grand slam win, so I had to kiss the grass."

Nadal has struggled on grass for the last five years but was in supreme shape in winning a 10th French Open and has carried that form into Wimbledon.

The world number two dismissed Australian John Millman for the loss of just six games, winning 6-1 6-3 6-2.

The low bounce of grass has played havoc with Nadal's knees since 2012, and he was not prepared to make any predictions on how they will fare going forward.

He said: "My knees are ready for the second round probably, that's all. And I am happy that I am here playing again in Wimbledon and with positive feelings in terms of health. That's the most important thing.

"It was a very positive match for me, a good start. I'm happy because I didn't win a lot of matches the last couple of years here in Wimbledon."

Nadal has not been past the fourth round since 2011, winning just four matches in that time, and was forced to miss the tournament 12 months ago because of a wrist injury.

Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon lasted just two sets before the 20th seed pulled out with an ongoing hip problem.

Kyrgios had rated himself just 60-65 per cent fit before the start of the tournament and looked to be in tears at one changeover.

He pulled the plug after French opponent Pierre-Hugues Herbert took a 6-3 6-4 lead following consultation with the trainer.

Kyrgios has struggled with the hip issue for several months and aggravated it in a heavy fall at Queen's Club two weeks ago.

He said: ''I kind of knew I was in trouble. I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen's. I never got it right. I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time.

''I spoke to the doctor before the tournament started. He was leaning towards me not even playing.

''It's my favourite tournament. I do well here every year. So it's tough for me to go out there and get beaten and pull out.''

Kyrgios is hopeful he will not need surgery, saying: "I'm obviously a little bit scared but I don't think I need it at the moment."

Two dark horses both eased into round two, with seventh seed Marin Cilic beating Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4 6-2 6-3 and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga seeing off wild card Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-2 6-2.

Ninth seed Kei Nishikori dropped just four games in a 6-2 6-2 6-0 win over Marco Cecchinato but 31st seed Fernando Verdasco was knocked out by Kevin Anderson.

Source: PA

