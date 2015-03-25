 
  1. Tennis
  2. ATP

Nadal eases through after slow start

29 August 2017 10:23

Rafael Nadal recovered from a shaky first set to beat Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (8/6) 6-2 6-2 in his opening match at the US Open.

The world number one made his Flushing Meadows debut for the year under the roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium and initially looked uncomfortable.

The two-time champion was struggling with his footwork while Lajovic, a 27-year-old Serbian ranked 85th, swung freely.

Lajovic broke Nadal's serve in the third game and maintained his advantage until he served for the first set at 5-4.

Nadal responded with a break to love but let a 3-0 lead in the tie-break slip away before double-faulting on his first set point.

The relief was evident when he took the second one and from there Nadal relaxed while Lajovic could not maintain the same level.

It has been a frustrating couple of months for Nadal, who was beaten by Gilles Muller in the fourth round of Wimbledon before suffering losses to Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios on the North American hard courts.

He will need to raise his game if he is to challenge for a third US Open title but in the end proved comfortably too good for Lajovic, wrapping up victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

Nadal's second-round opponent will be either American wild card Tommy Paul or Taro Daniel of Japan, with their match falling victim to the wet weather in New York on Tuesday.

Source: PA

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.