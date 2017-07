Rafael Nadal crashed out of Wimbledon after a dramatic, marathon five-set defeat to Gilles Muller.

The Spaniard, a two-time winner at SW19, had hauled himself back from two sets down against the 16th seed from Luxembourg to take their last-16 encounter to a decider.

But Muller, who was the first player to beat a raw Nadal at Wimbledon back in 2005, repeated the trick 12 years later by triumphing 15-13 in an epic fifth set which lasted two and a quarter hours.

Source: PA

