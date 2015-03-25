 
Nadal advances in Cincinnati

18 August 2017 10:08

Rafael Nadal fended off his fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas as the world number one elect reached the quarter-finals of the Western & Southern Open on Friday.

He teed up a clash with Nick Kyrgios for later in the day after coming through the rain-delayed clash with Ramos-Vinolas a 7-6 (7/1) 6-2 winner.

Nadal will go top of the world rankings on Monday, overtaking Andy Murray, and could hit the summit with a fifth title of the year.

Kyrgios, like Nadal, had been due to play his third-round match on Thursday, but it too carried over into Friday because of the wet weather.

There was a scare for Kyrgios as he dropped the opening set to big-serving Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic, but the Australian scrambled to retrieve the match and take a 4-6 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 win.

Source: PA

