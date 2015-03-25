Murray would have rejected mixed doubles call from anyone other than Hingis

Jamie Murray admits he would have rejected any other partner apart from Martina Hingis after they beat Heather Watson and Henri Kontinen to win the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon.

Murray claimed his second grand slam crown in mixed doubles - 10 years after first winning at SW19 with Jelena Jankovic - as he and Hingis overcame defending champions Watson and Kontinen 6-4 6-4.

Hingis texted Murray before the start of the tournament, and asked if he would have said yes to any other request to play mixed doubles, Murray said: "Probably not.

"The men's doubles for me is obviously my biggest goal of the year

"It's going to take something pretty special to potentially take my eye off the ball with it."

Hingis added with a smile: "I'm not used to 'no'. I don't take 'no' as an answer pretty much. But I would understand especially here, it's always tough."

The Swiss made the first move in messaging Murray and she says she was made to wait for an answer.

"It was just like, 'Hi Jamie, want to play with me?' Just got to keep it simple. I think that's what matters," Hingis said.

"He left me hanging overnight. I was like, 'Oh my God, did he read it? Did he not?' It worked out, definitely."

It is 20 years since Hingis edged past Jana Novotna to win her first Wimbledon title on Centre Court and the 36-year-old now has six major mixed doubles triumphs to add to her 12 in women's doubles and five in singles.

The pair said they had not yet discussed extending their partnership for future tournaments but they formed a potent team, winning the title without dropping a single set.

"I really enjoyed the whole week. It's a great achievement," Murray said.

"Any time you win a grand slam and get your name up on the board again, it's there forever. No-one will take it away from you."

Murray's younger brother Andy, who lost in the singles quarter-finals on Wednesday, is usually too nervous to watch his sibling in person but the three-time major champion was keeping tabs close by.

"I just saw him there," Jamie said. "He said he came like in the middle of the first set. I think he just waited in the locker rooms.

"He said he didn't watch it. I don't know if he snuck a few points in or not."

Murray will share the winners' cheque of Â£100,000 with Hingis while his compatriot Watson splits with Kontinen the Â£50,000 prize for runners-up.

Source: PA

